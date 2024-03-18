Why is Lok Sabha voting such a long haul?

Some concerns are being expressed about the design of the elections as it will have an impact on the campaigns and even the outcomes. While the poll process had spread over 36 days in the last elections, it will take 46 days this time. Even though the process is for 46 days, the campaign actually starts now. Long campaign periods benefit parties with more resources and work to the disadvantage of smaller parties with meagre resources. This amounts to denying a level playing field for all. The summer has just started and the campaign will take up the entire hot season. Candidates, party workers and others will find it difficult to undertake a long campaign in the scorching heat. The main reason for holding elections over a long period, it is said, is that it requires movement and deployment of security forces to ensure safe polling. But this argument is not as valid now as it was in the past. A longer campaign also increases the cost of elections. The model code of conduct has come into operation and the commission has to ensure that it is not violated anywhere in the country for a long period. The normal functioning of governments stops for that period. It is wrong to paralyse the functioning of the government in a state just because elections are taking place in another. The voters and the candidates also have to wait for the results of the elections for a long period. The waiting period is for many weeks for those in some states.