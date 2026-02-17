<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric.</span> -Bertrand Russell</p>.<p class="bodytext">This quote instantly brings to mind one of the greatest intellectual revelations in human history—the heliocentric(sun-centred) theory proposed by Nicolaus Copernicus, who asserted that the earth revolves around the sun. At the time, this idea was dismissed as absurd.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The belief that earth stood at the centre of the universe was deeply embedded in religious, philosophical, and social thinking. Copernicus’ theory challenged not just science, but also the religious views.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What was once mocked as eccentricity was later validated through Galileo’s telescopic observations and Johannes Kepler’s mathematical laws of planetary motion. Galileo, who defended the heliocentric model, paid a heavy price for standing by truth. Condemned by the Catholic Church, he was punished not for being wrong—but for being ahead of his time. His persecution stands as a reminder that societies often resist ideas that threaten established beliefs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Similarly, the ancient understanding that the earth is spherical—proposed by thinkers such as Pythagoras, Plato, and Aristotle—was once dismissed in favour of flat-earth notions. Today, this knowledge is taken for granted, but it took centuries of courage, reason, and intellectual persistence for such truths to be accepted.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This pattern is not limited to Western history. Indian mythology, too, reflects the same timeless truth. In the Ramayana, Ravana’s brother Vibhishana, openly acknowledged the greatness of Rama and warned Ravana of the destruction that would follow the abduction of Sita. For speaking the truth, Vibhishana was exiled from Lanka. His loyalty to righteousness was ridiculed before it was recognised as wisdom. Even Sita’s unwavering faith in Rama’s rescue was mocked in Ravana’s court.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Truth, in both history and mythology, follows a recurring pattern, it is first ridiculed, then resisted, and finally revered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Across cultures and centuries, those who spoke the truth endured rejection, punishment, and isolation. Yet time transformed them into true heroes. New ideas are the seeds of new realities. Great thoughts often appear irrational in their infancy state, because they challenge the most prevalent notion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Eccentric ideas, when rooted in truth, do not remain eccentric forever. They become the future.</p>