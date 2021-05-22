European Union's Indo-Pacific strategy

There is a buzz around India’s breadth of relationship with Europe, and in equal measure, the European Union (EU)'s views on India and the Indo-Pacific from a new prism. After remaining ambivalent to the emerging construct that many saw as one driven by the United States to contain the rise of China, recently the Council of European Union published its strategy paper towards the Indo-Pacific.

“…the EU’s intention to reinforce its strategic focus, presence and actions in this region of prime strategic importance for EU interests. The aim is to contribute to regional stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, at a time of rising challenges and tensions in the region," the paper noted. It asked the High Representatives and the European Commission to prepare a joint communication on cooperation among member-states in the region by September this year.

Among the countries in Europe, France was the first to get off the block by adopting a strategy on the Indo-Pacific in 2018. French interest comes naturally as the country holds territories in Africa and the southern Pacific. Subsequently, other countries in Europe, like Germany and The Netherlands, came up with their vision for the region.

Increasingly, one of the areas of convergence among different countries is on the contours of the Indo-Pacific, which initially was envisaged by the United States as the waters occupying the expanse from Hollywood, the West Coast of America, to Bollywood, the west coast of India. For New Delhi, that space meant the two oceans' waves lapping the shores of the Pacific up to the shores of Africa.

The EU document specifies the region as one ranging from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific Island states with an underpinning of upholding democracy, human rights, the rule of law and respect for international law.

A strong and noticeable feature of the strategy cleared by the foreign ministers of the 27 countries Bloc characterised the region as one that represents the economic and strategic centre of gravity while recommitting the EU politically to the region.

Now that countries around the globe are preparing for a new order as the world slowly comes out of the global health pandemic, the EU realises the current dynamic in the Indo-Pacific gives rise to intense geopolitical competition that in turn brings into play tensions on trade and supply chains, among others.

In its strategy paper, the EU reasons its standpoint on the Indo-Pacific. The region contributes 60 per cent of the global GDP and two-thirds of global growth having three major economies - China, Japan and India – outside of the EU.

The EU estimates that by 2030 nearly 90 per cent of the 2.4 billion middle-class members will be from the region and countries in the region will remain at the forefront of the digital economy and technological advancements. To top it, the EU is a leading investor, a big trading partner and ahead of others as a development aid provider in the region.

These are compelling reasons for the EU to come out with a perspective on the Indo-Pacific and the imperative of working together with the Asian continent on other challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Geo-economic construct remains a key focus area and the EU is working to deepen engagement in this sector after entering into Free Trade Agreements with Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore while deciding to restart negotiations with India, which remain stalled since 2013.

In this context, the Bilateral Investment Treaty that the EU signed with Beijing last December gave European companies equal status in China. The agreement came after seven years of discussions but soon ran into rough weather in the European Parliament on sanctions over some EU politicians. The Bloc remains sensitive to human rights and concerns over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs and Muslims in the Xinjiang region. On May 20, the EU Parliament voted on a resolution to freeze ratification of the agreement.

The EU vision of the Indo-Pacific comes in the backdrop of another development. The United Kingdom made public its ‘tilt’ towards the Indo-Pacific that, among others, emphasises economic engagement with countries in the region. That the British determination came after a formal post-Brexit break with the EU underscores its significance.

Yet, the EU strategy is not just economic engagement. The paper mentions developing partnerships in defence and security areas, specifically maritime security, malicious cyber-attacks, terrorism, organised crime and emerging technologies. For a continent and many of its member-states depending on trade that runs through the region, keeping the sea lanes of communication open is a priority.

The factsheet prepared by the EU emphasises the Bloc will protect critical maritime routes through capacity building for partners and improve domain awareness.

It includes organising more joint exercises and port calls between the Indo-Pacific naval units and EU's counter-piracy naval force, encouraging partner countries to participate in the EU military and civilian common security and defence policy missions.

The EU also aims to expand its security and defence dialogue with more partners in ASEAN Defence Dialogue. India, like other countries in the region, awaits how the strategy rolls out. Despite the lack of specific mention, China remains the focus as countries around the world work to come up with ways in dealing with the challenge.

(K V Prasad is a New Delhi-based journalist.)