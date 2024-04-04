Everton-777 is a no-win game for England’s football chiefs

By Matthew Brooker

Many are called to be owners of Premier League football teams, and very few fail to be chosen. Russian oligarchs, Middle Eastern petrostates and a Hong Kong ex-hairdresser who was later convicted of money laundering are among those who have passed the tests of suitability for stewardship of a club in the world’s richest domestic soccer competition. That makes the extended scrutiny drawn by 777 Partners LLC’s attempted takeover of Everton FC all the more notable.

The saga looks to be approaching its end game, more than six months after the US investment firm agreed to buy the struggling Liverpool-based club from British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri. The Premier League’s board said in a letter last month that it “is currently minded” to back the offer subject to conditions, Bloomberg News’s David Hellier reported. These include providing proof that Miami-based 777 has the funding to support Everton’s operations and to finance the completion of a new stadium that’s under construction.

When the transaction was announced in mid-September, advisers expected the deal to close by the end of the year. In January, Premier League Chief Executive Officer Richard Masters said that a conclusion was “hopefully weeks” away. Mid- to late-April now looks more realistic. The delay isn’t unprecedented: The league took 18 months to clear the sale of Newcastle United FC to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. It can move rather more quickly if it wants to, though. The $5.25 billion deal that saw US businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital take control of Chelsea FC was approved less than three weeks after it was formally announced in May 2022. The sale of a minority stake in Manchester United Plc was waved through in February after two months.

Masters told a parliamentary committee that the Everton process was dependent on 777 Partners providing “satisfactory answers” to questions, implying that the source of any holdup lay with the would-be acquirer. Still, anyone in the Premier League’s shoes might well be tempted to drag their feet on a decision, at least if they’ve read media coverage about the US investor. Buying a top-tier club in the world’s most-watched sports league brings a level of public attention that is far beyond what most privately owned companies are used to — and this scrutiny has not been kind to 777.