Ex-parte injunctions are wrong

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently joined the long list of politicians in the state who have obtained gag orders from courts, barring the media from publishing or broadcasting ‘defamatory content’ against them.

While on the one hand, this has perked up public curiosity on what these politicians might be seeking to hide, on the other, questions have been raised on the liberal manner in which Bengaluru courts are doling out such ex-parte orders without giving the media an opportunity to be heard.