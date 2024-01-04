Find a daily purpose

Life is unique and intriguing only because it holds unexpected turns. While considering on a spiritual plane a human life is given to work out one’s past karma and also stock up good nishkama karma for the future. But man gets so involved in mundane matters and unknowingly keeps building piles of sakama karma. When the connection with spirituality becomes weak, a person is prone to be affected strongly by the joys and sorrows that he faces in his journey of life.