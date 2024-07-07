Hooch tragedy: Dravidian movement needs a voice that does not fear itself

On a larger canvas, it is about caring for all. This is anti-casteism. Every member of society who belongs to a caste that dominates has a responsibility to address casteism perpetrated by their community members. Political leaders from dominant communities have done little to confront the casteism prevalent within their own castes. Either they themselves are not really anti-caste or are pandering to their community in order to stay in power. This is as true of many who occupy positions of influence in various sections of government. Within the caste hierarchy, traditionally privileged castes are least affected by caste oppression because the social structure insulates them. Social networks will also ensure their survival. This has been, and needs to be, consistently critiqued, even by commentators from within these communities. But this does not absolve dominant caste members from their own casteist nature and their leaders from keeping mum about it. This is exactly what has been going on in Tamil Nadu.