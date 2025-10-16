Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
IMF applauds India’s growth, but New Delhi must raise the bar to meet 2047 goals

IMF applauds India’s growth, but New Delhi must raise the bar to meet 2047 goals

IMF praises India’s trajectory, but long-term ambitions demand faster growth
Sushma Ramachandran
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 07:18 IST
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsIMFOpinionInternational Monetary Fund

Follow us on :

Follow Us