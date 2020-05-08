A mask won’t hide the truth, nor save us from viruses

Recently, India’s Environment Secretary CK Mishra sent a letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA) to urge corporates to invest their Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in biodiversity protection in the country. To buttress his point, he cited the consensus among scientists that a rise in zoonotic diseases like Nipah, Avian Influenza, Zika and Coronavirus is linked to the loss of forests and biodiversity.

While reading the above news report, I recalled that the same central government set up a high-level committee of bureaucrats and judges under the chairmanship of former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian on 29 August 2014. The committee was supposed to amend the existing environmental regulations to pave the way for India to achieve rapid economic growth. Subsequently, the National Green Tribunal was reduced to an administrative body and the National Board for Wildlife was reconstituted, the Forest Rights Act was diluted, highways were allowed on forest land, the social impact assessment requirement for new development projects was removed and several green norms and clear rules for the industry were eased.

Ruthlessly silencing NGOs fighting for the environment, the destruction of forests was continued, ostensibly to usher in prosperity. The uncompromising victory march towards high speed ‘development’ continues even when almost all government offices are shut at the peak of India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is busy clearing industrial and infrastructure projects. On April 7, the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), and on April 15 the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), held meetings through video conferencing, facilitated by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The standing committee of the NBWL considered 31 proposals in all, 16 of which related to highways, transmission lines and railway lines through national parks, sanctuaries and tiger corridors. And all 16 proposals were approved. Several other projects concerning nearly 3,000 acres of land located in eco-sensitive areas were also approved. The minister subsequently tweeted that the approvals will help develop tourism, infrastructure, employment and economic growth. India’s environment minister, who is also its industry minister, thus announced his commitment to developing the country, dismantling all ‘roadblocks’ in the way.

Further, the Union environment ministry’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) is deliberating granting forest clearance to the Etalin Hydro Project that will involve diversion of 1150.08 hectares of forest land and the devastation of an estimated 270,000 trees in the Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

On March 12, the MoEFCC put in the public domain a draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020, which is to replace the EIA notification 2006, and has sought views and comments from all stakeholders on it within 60 days. EIA regulates the environment clearance given by the national government for projects such as dams, mining, thermal power plants, infrastructure projects like highways, ports, airports and big construction projects.

The predominant thrust of the draft EIA notification 2020 is completely contrary to the principles of environment protection. It proposes to ease processes for businesses, does away with the need for public hearings for many projects, eases rules for expansion of projects, and so on. Environmentalists and researchers who analysed the draft point out that the draft EIA 2020 legitimises violations by those who start projects without environmental clearance, weakens the public consultation process and gives a lot of discretionary powers to authorities.

While the environment secretary is asking for financial assistance from corporates for biodiversity conservation, his minister is busy clearing projects at the cost of existing forests and biodiversity. But this is just one part of the contradictions that abound. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 63rd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat', claimed that India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet. But is it possible to make the planet healthy by replacing our protected areas with industries, dams and roads?

We hear distressing stories of people getting stranded or dying on the streets in their attempt to reach hometowns during the coronavirus lockdown. One such is the story of a 12-year-old tribal girl, Jamalo Madkam, who died on April 18 due to electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion having walked over 100 kilometres as she made her way home in Aded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh from a chilli farm in Telangana. Poor, innocent people in remote corners are humiliated and beaten up if they step out occasionally to breathe some fresh air.

Villagers, tribals and many other vulnerable groups who scarcely have an opportunity to indulge in life are locked down due to some virus unknown to them. Germ-free air and water are their birthright, but are being destroyed wantonly in the name of development. Knee-jerk reactions and temporary solutions may bring fame for leaders. The prime minister’s advice to people to make wearing masks a part of their lifestyle is not an easy option. Provide the country with clean drinking water, fresh air and balanced diet which are the basic requirements for immunity. On a healthy planet, why would people have to wear masks? Far-sighted leaders should strive to unfasten the mask and allow people to breathe in clean air and live on serene earth. Let people take pride in the nation’s natural wealth. Don't destroy our forests and invite new viruses in the name of development and economic growth.

(The writer is the initiator of Green Army, a student forum for conservation and adventure and the founder-director of Forest Watch, a watchdog for the wilderness of Wayanad)