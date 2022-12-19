Gender violence: To change society, start at home

Cases of violence against women are on the rise in India. Spine-chilling incidents of heinous violence against women make the entire nation reflect on its deep-rooted belief systems. The words ‘women’ and ‘public space’ fit uncomfortably in the same sentence, as words like violence, safety, and fear are inevitably added to it. According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) data, 30 per cent of women between the ages of 18 and 49 have experienced physical violence since they turned 15, and 6 per cent are survivors of sexual violence in their lifetime. The gendered intimate partner violence in India is so deeply rooted that recent research published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health shows that one in three women suffers from it, but only one out of 10 manages to report it.

The worldwide theme for this year’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence was “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls” (held between November 16-December 10).

Gender violence is defined as “any act involving the use of force or coercion with the intent of perpetuating and promoting hierarchical gender relations.” The phenomenon of violence against women is placed in the patriarchal, patrilineal, and patrilocal cultural context of India, marked by unequal gender relations that are rooted in centuries-old religious scriptures, customs, and social norms. It arises from patriarchal notions of ownership over women’s bodies.

Such violence has direct and long-term physical and mental health consequences. Women who experience violence from their partners are less likely to earn a living and are less able to care for their children or participate meaningfully in community activities that might help end the abuse, creating a vicious cycle of abuse and dependence. It is often seen that women tend to stay in spaces that are harmful to them, as they may not be able to afford or stand on their own feet when they are taken away from this environment.

Infographic | Karnataka records rise in crimes against women

Women in India are routinely blamed for sexual assaults and questioned about their clothing, the way they speak, and how they present themselves. Socio-cultural factors play a significant role in shaping the way women are perceived in society. For instance, even the kinds of blessings that are given to women like Suhagvati Raho, (may your husband live long) reflect gender biases. The blessings are also directed towards the male members and not the woman, as the latter is perceived as somebody’s daughter or wife and never as an individual in herself. The society is also less critical of men’s behaviour. The phrase, “Men will be men,” for example, is a justification, for bad and, at times, overtly sexist behaviour.

To change society, we must start at home. Power hierarchies are first and foremost established in the private sphere; for example, seeing men as breadwinners and women as homemakers, women as nurturers, and men as dominant figures needs to be challenged. A comprehensive effort is needed to address issues around the objectification of women and her treatment as the “weaker sex”, in schools or universities, at work, in the family, in the community, and in print and electronic media. Comprehensive sexual education curricula that help foster a gender-equitable attitude is of foremost importance. Promotion and protection of women’s right to have control and decide freely over matters related to their sexuality, including sexual and reproductive health, and access to comprehensive sexuality education, are critical to tackle harmful gender norms.

Gender equality can be achieved when girls and boys have equal rights, conditions, opportunities, and power to shape their own lives and affect society. To advocate for adolescent girls, we must mobilise communities, families, men, and boys. An equitable space has to be created to advocate for girls’ rights, wherein their voices are represented and recognised.

To realise India’s demographic dividend, we must improve our gender dividend. Empirical evidence suggests that investing in girls’ education leads to economic growth. More importantly, building their financial independence can go a long way toward creating a more equal and resilient society, while also giving women the confidence and autonomy to rebuild their lives. A World Bank study found that every year of secondary school education is correlated with an 18 per cent increase in a girl’s future earning power. Furthermore, to improve accessibility for all, socio-legal and health systems must be integrated in an age- and gender-inclusive manner.

The increasing cases of violence against women in India are of grave concern. An intervention framework that acts at multiple levels of society (individual, community, institutional, legal, and policy) is needed to end the pervasive nature of gender-based violence and create a gender-equitable future.

(Ishika Chaudhary is an associate and Dipti Singhal is an associate director, Social and Economic Empowerment, IPE Global)