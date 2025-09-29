In the gold fields of nostalgia

<p class="bodytext">Recently, I looked at the first item on my bucket list: to visit Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), the place where I was born and spent my childhood years. My son, who had flown in from the United States for just a week, was astonished to discover that this had been on my list for nearly 15 years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Dad, we're going there the day after tomorrow, once I've recovered from my jet lag," he exclaimed. His enthusiasm was infectious, and I realised I could no longer postpone the trip.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I began planning our itinerary, eager to relive fond memories. My schedule was simple. Starting with the ‘5-Lights Circle’, we would drive down to see the familiar sights: the KGF Club, whose membership was once exclusively reserved for ‘Europeans’; the theatre that screened only English movies; Gifford's shaft, the second deepest mine in the world, which would appear on the right; and further along, the company’s hospital, Spencer’s shop on the left, and St Joseph’s Convent with the English Warehouse and Cresswell standing on either side.</p>.'Beyond Bengaluru' bears fruit: Incubation centres kickstart startup ecosystem in Hubballi-Dharwad.<p class="bodytext">Next on the route was the majestic Edgar’s Shaft, which towered above the landscape like a miniature Eiffel Tower. From there, I planned to get down at the Marikuppam Railway Station and walk to our old house, just as I used to back in the day. That house, with its rooms and the swing in the garden, was to be my last destination in KGF. I wanted to wander around the playground where we once played cricket and football, and flew kites. I longed to peek into the garage where Mr Roome once laboured over his model of the mines. On the way back, I planned to stop at St Joseph’s Convent, where my sisters studied.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we set off, my excitement grew. The drive from the 5-Lights Circle was scenic, with lush green trees lining the road. But the familiar landmarks I yearned for – the club, theatre, shafts, or shops -- were nowhere to be seen. Instead, there was only an endless expanse of trees and shrubs. The road stretched on, longer than I remembered, with no signs of the places etched in my memory. We stopped to ask a passer-by for directions to Marikuppam Railway Station. “You have come too far,” he said. “Go back and you will see it on your right.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">We turned back, but the station never appeared. Finally we gave up and decided to head home. It was a disappointing anticlimax. The KGF of my dream did not exist anymore.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we drove towards Bengaluru, I couldn't help but feel a pang of sadness. However, my son's company more than made up for it. We chatted, laughed, and reminisced. I remembered a wise exchange between a pupil and a sage. "What is more important, the destination or the journey?" asked the pupil. “Company," replied the sage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">That was the truth of my trip – the wonderful company of my son.</p>