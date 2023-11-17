Integrity and discretion can save the day

She was ecstatic when she learned of his coronation from her handmaiden Manthara. She refused to succumb to envy and pettiness when she was pressurized by the old lady. But Manthara was not the one to give up. She waged a psychological warfare on Kaikeyi’s mind. She pointed out that the king who was already married wedded her in hope of begetting a son. She reminded the queen of the two boons and prompted her to seek the exile of Rama and the coronation of Bharatha. Manthara’s words got the better of her.