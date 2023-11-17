Integrity and discretion can save the day

There are moments in life when we tend to be swayed by the influence of our more powerful or dominating well wishers, who sometimes cannot see beyond their nose. We must learn the art of not blindly accepting suggestions out of a sense of obligation, because what appeals to our minds may not necessarily be acceptable to our hearts. Hence, a dollop of conscientious discretion during such times will do us well.
The Ramayana revolves around this pivotal point. Once, Dasharatha promised Kaikeyi two boons to express his gratefulness for saving his life.
The lady said she would redeem her boons as and when she needed them. Kaikeyi led a contented and honoured life in the loving royal family as the beloved wife of the king of Ayodhya. Everyone knew that she loved Rama better than her own son.
She was ecstatic when she learned of his coronation from her handmaiden Manthara. She refused to succumb to envy and pettiness when she was pressurized by the old lady. But Manthara was not the one to give up. She waged a psychological warfare on Kaikeyi’s mind. She pointed out that the king who was already married wedded her in hope of begetting a son. She reminded the queen of the two boons and prompted her to seek the exile of Rama and the coronation of Bharatha. Manthara’s words got the better of her.
Kaikeyi was slowly led down the path which she had not thought of in her wildest dreams. The hateful boons were sought and granted amidst a lot of emotional drama.
Little did she know that her whimsical nature would grant her widowhood and the very son for whom
she had sought the boon would go right against her.
The boons turned out to be veritable curses to her. Kaikeyi squirmed when she realised that she had been manipulated quite against her essential nature with her best interests in mind by her dearest well wisher. Her guilt and sorrow worsened when Rama refused to return to Ayodhya despite her repentance. It takes a lot of reflection, reconsideration and balancing long term equations in relationships. Hence it will be in our best interests to hold on to our convictions that appeal to our conscience and integrity in the face of contradictory pressure especially from loved ones.