Internal switch for a steady state of mind

Electrical systems require that we turn the switch on for the unseen electricity in the wires to flow in order for them to function. In a manner very similar to this, we need to find that internal switch and turn it on so it can allow the inner light – unseen yet, which is omnipresent to shine through to make us glow in radiance.
This is a result of us understanding that our very nature is ever-
lasting peace.
A job lost, which truncated a steady income, a death in the immediate family that resulted in huge void, a deadly disease that inflicted physical, mental and emotional wounds difficult to grapple with, are just some of the goings-on in the world called samsara that has unsettled us of an otherwise peaceful existence.
A series of joyful rides like a job promotion and significant increase in the financial package, the birth of a new bundle of joy that resulted in a new-found purpose in life, a fantastic vacation with exotic experiences and sweet memories, are just some of the elated happenings in the same samsara that brought us joy and resulted in enhanced peace.
Both these experiences – the good and the bad, often the learned people have stated as “this too shall pass!” They both have a beginning and an end which when woven together becomes a cycle of joy-and-sorrow in our lives.
The tendency to get caught in this vortex is the reason that human beings suffer in the long run.
The one who has recognised this turmoil and hence the predicament, can then decide to embrace a path of spirituality if not already. Advaitha Vedanta offers one such time-tested path to turn the mind inwards, which otherwise is always dragged outwards to experience the world outside.
The key in one’s search is to find and turn-on the internal switch so one can witness this topsy-turvy life rather than drown. This person is keen to stay in a steady state emboldened by an equanimous mind. This facilitates a Guru who has traversed this path before to enter his life. The Guru understands his disciple’s deep faith to guide him to realise the end goal which is self-realisation.
This internal switch when turned on and the path made conducive for learning through Upanishadic teachings results in “Who am I.”