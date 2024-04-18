Israel exposes the contradictions in Biden’s foreign policy

By Andreas Kluth

Press conferences can be cringey anywhere, but Monday’s briefing at the US State Department was in a class of its own. For 50 tortured minutes, Matt Miller, the spokesperson, struggled valiantly but haplessly, not so much against the journalists in the room as against the cumulative force of the contradictions in President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

The main non sequitur at issue concerned Biden’s dual message to Israel following this weekend’s massive barrage of drones and missiles from Iran. Part I says that American support for Israel is, and will forever remain, “ironclad.” Part II qualifies that the US is determined to “prevent escalation,” meaning a wider regional or even global war. That second aspect requires leaning on Israel to show restraint in its retaliation. But which of the two parts has priority?

If US support for Israel is indeed ironclad, in effect meaning unconditional, then Biden has hitched American grand strategy to Israel’s response in the coming days and weeks. Say, for example, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners rain shock and awe on the Iranian homeland or even bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities. The mullahs in Tehran and their surrogate militias throughout the Middle East will then feel they must attack Israel with all they’ve got, lest they look weak. Once that happens, the US, having pledged to defend Israel, would be at war with Iran, even as Russia and China will probably line up behind Tehran.

Alternatively, Biden could make his support conditional: Yes, the US has Israel’s back, but only as long as Bibi’s government isn’t the one escalating further. (Israel arguably triggered this tit-for-tat cycle by striking Iran’s diplomatic compound in Syria on April 1.) But then Biden couldn’t describe the American commitment as “ironclad” anymore.