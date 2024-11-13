Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
It’s too soon to say Wokeism is dead

It’s too soon to say Wokeism is dead

But was November 5 really Waterloo? Or is it merely a skirmish in a drawn-out campaign? Is a single election enough to put an end to a cultural movement? Or is it an opportunity for reassessment and regrouping?

Follow Us :

Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 16:20 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsDonald TrumpRepublican partyOpinionDemocrat

Follow us on :

Follow Us