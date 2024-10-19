Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Laapata Ladies shows the way to inclusivity

Laapata Ladies shows the way to inclusivity

India’s mainstream film festivals and awards lack the commitment to diversity and representation

Follow Us :

Harish S Wankhede
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 23:05 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment NewsOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us