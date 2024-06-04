Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll results a setback to BJP, image of Narendra Modi

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it all about himself, we can say that he personally lost the 2024 general elections. When writing this article, it seems unlikely that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get a simple majority on its own; it is leading in 244 seats, which is a far cry from the halfway mark of 272 seats.

Since the BJP campaign was all about Modi, and the prime minister suggested he could be blessed with divine energy, he must now come down to earth and take responsibility for the poor performance of the BJP. His deliberate attempt to drag Muslims into the flagging campaign by raising divisive issues also did not work with the people of India.

More significantly, we must assume that for all the hype around the prime minister, the image of being pro-rich also helped create an upsurge of support for parties whose leaderships have been pushed to the wall with frozen bank accounts, enforcement directorate cases, and more. The people of India fought for the parties that were being trampled on. They fought for their constitutional rights, and it’s entirely possible that the 400-seat slogan raised concerns of one individual getting too much power.