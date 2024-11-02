Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Lula’s 79th birthday should be a wake-up call for Brazilian politics

Lula’s 79th birthday should be a wake-up call for Brazilian politics

As the 81-year-old President Joe Biden discovered, the age factor can be a tricky issue to navigate in modern politics.

Follow Us :

Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:29 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsBrazilOpinionLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Follow us on :

Follow Us