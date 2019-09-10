Man of Paradise

Once, when Prophet Mohammad was seated in the mosque with his companions, he said the next person who will enter the mosque will be from the inheritors of Paradise.

Before long, a person entered the mosque and everyone looked at him with awe and wonder.

On the following day, the Prophet said the same thing and the very same man entered the mosque.

When it happened the third day as well it aroused the curiosity of one of the companions and he earnestly wanted to know what was so special in that person which merited him getting Paradise.

Therefore he followed him to his house and making up an excuse, requested the man to allow him to stay in his house for three days so that he could observe him and see for himself what was special in him.

The man welcomed him. He began to observe the man keenly to see the special deeds of litany that he performed.

The first day went by and he did not see him doing anything special other than what the rest of the believers were doing.

The second day and the third day went by as well but he neither found him spending the whole night in prayer and worship or observing fasts during the day or anything extraordinary like that.

This surprised him a lot. Now, he confessed to him and told him what he had heard from the Prophet about him, and also the reason for his staying in his house.

Then he said: “But I did not see you doing anything special. Therefore tell me what is special in you because of which the Prophet said what he said.”

To this, he replied: “I do not do anything other than what you saw me do.” Hearing this, when he turned to leave, the man called him back and said: “except that neither do I harbour any rancour, malice or hatred towards anybody nor do I envy anybody for what God has bestowed them with.”

To this the Prophet’s companion replied: “Now I know why the Prophet said that about you.”