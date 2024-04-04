Memory lane mishap

Soon, we got into an autorickshaw. We had a little conversation, through which I learned that she was new to Namma Bengaluru. She spoke in Odiya with a sprinkle of Hindi words here and there. She hoped to give her children a good education by utilising her domestic skills in this urban jungle. She was going to the office to check on the benefits she could avail of while in the city. I warned her that government offices were a time-consuming affair and possibly a futile attempt. However, she said she was ready to give it a shot, for whatever it was worth. I was impressed by her shrewd and pragmatic approach to life.