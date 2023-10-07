Mission Marriage and the magic ring

Of course, my aunt and her colleague marched back into the astrologer’s office with their hearts full of gratitude and a box full of sweets. Far from being happy that his prediction came true, the astrologer wasn’t too pleased; in fact he was upset as the women had refused to take his hint and buy the expensive gemstone from his ‘exquisite’ collection. Unmindful of the astrologer’s discomfiture, they thanked him from the bottom of their hearts and perhaps left the astrologer upset and wondering about his business prospects if others came to know that a Rs 10 ring could do the miracle.