Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Nehru's complex legacy on caste

Nehru's complex legacy on caste

During the colonial period, Nehru not only encountered caste issues but also challenged common stereotypes about its origins,

Follow Us :

Muzaffar Assadi
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 21:21 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Jawaharlal NehruOpinionCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us