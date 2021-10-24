Be an eagle

The two permanent residents of a rain tree in front of our house were a crow and an eagle who built their nests on the topmost branch of the tree. They co-existed harmoniously with little tiffs here and there until about recently when the crow’s nest was completely destroyed by the eagle in a fit of rage. The entire nest came crashing down which did not go well with the crow family.

Their relatives soon pitched in to support the struggling couple left without an address and started chasing the eagle wildly. Shortly, the skies above were flooded with squads of crows cawing and chasing the lone eagle in all directions. Our block almost resembled the satanic abode as the crows roared back at the eagle whenever it tried to return to its nest.

In bits and pieces, the crows tried to break the eagle’s nest. Plastic bottles, masks, twigs, nylon ropes and cloth bits came flying down in instalments. Yet, the nest looked quite intact from below. After a couple of days into this unending chase, there was an air of calmness in the skies… the eagle suddenly disappeared. Subsequently, when the crows returned back to their usual routine, the eagle discreetly decided to move back in and restored his nest in which he now sits proudly.

Situations in our life are similar to these eagles and crows… While the crows represent challenges, negativity or problems that each of us faces, the eagle teaches us to soar high above instead of getting trapped in them. The loud unsuccessful battle went in vain for the crows even with their entire community support.

The eagle on the other hand never sought any help nor chose to respond to the attacks. In Abdul Kalam’s words, “All birds find shelter during a rain. But eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common but attitude makes the difference.” Stay focused till you achieve your goals and never allow the little worries to pull you down.