As confusion 'compounded' rages through my brain in sorting the various views on subjects I read in the newspapers or hear most often as a cacophony of competition as to 'who can senselessly screech the loudest', either in Parliament sessions or over the TV panel discussions, my mind has to step in strong as a sort of filter to enable me keep my own sensibilities focused and in balance.

A part of my mind prompts: "Forget the paradoxical present, remember the past. Those halcyon bygone days when little stresses didn’t stretch our equilibrium to breaking point, were certainly more enriching weren't they?" Another part intrudes with a counter argument: "But you live in the present, so you can't ignore the good, the bad plus the ugly that somehow co-exists. Adjust along with the times." Indeed, I agree, as both are feasible, interchangeable, to suit the mood.

Thus my mind wanders on at age 71, as old age enters the stage, making seemingly mountainous the task of keeping at bay the anxieties of even small issues, infusing doubts that deter important decisions. Many a time these hesitancies take a toll, even on tough nuts like me, normally hard to crack! Personally speaking, my eyes do blink at the myriad choices before me, to get even simple jobs completed as they involve these mindboggling, challenging millenium inventions called computer configurations, smart phone Apps or Bots. Dealing with such is a necessity, but with no training or guiding, my hit or miss attempts are unnerving. Just picking up a phone and speaking your request to another human being isn’t in existence anymore, it seems.

Isn’t it therefore irksome to ‘flow with the go’, to tussle with sanity, live in a world of escapism, denial and mockery that troublesome times are knocking at our door, be they the stretch of the Covid scare, the differing vaccine views, the almost daily rise in prices, the education systems struggling to find a suitable fix, the employment scene endeavouring to keep afloat, the utterings and mutterings that circulate en masse via social media, some for the better, but most for the worse, as they harbour a quiver of arrows to be shot at will among the vulnerable, as also those who speak up against inequalities. Time for sure is to set right awkward awry equations...