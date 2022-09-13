Differ with deference

A healthy balanced society should definitely have its fair share of conscientious and knowledgeable Nay Sayers who can voice their dissent without being disrespectful.

The Mahabharata, highlights the significance of such personalities ever so well. Vidura, the prime minister of Hastinapura and half-brother of Dhritarashtra and Pandu was an expert in Dharma who walked his talk.

He took his job seriously and never hesitated to speak his mind when warranted. He discovered the plot to kill the Pandavas under the pretext of being sent to the palace of lac. His timely caution to Yudhishtira saved the princes from a certain death.

When the cousins were all set to play a game of dice at the behest of Dhritarashtra, Vidura appealed to all the three parties individually and collectively to abstain from gambling. However, the personal agenda of the Kauravas and Yudhishthira’s weakness for the game got the better of his counsel.

The stakes were high and the game culminated in scarring the fair name of the royal clan as all the stalwarts of the court turned a deaf ear to the valid voice of Vidura.

After the shameful, foiled attempt to disrobe Draupadi, Vidura vehemently insisted that the king should restore honour and possession to his nephews. Dhritarashtra paid heed to the solemn advice and was able to salvage the situation to a large extent.

However, a repeat of the game in the name of amity could not be stopped despite the chaste counsel of the conscience keeper. The consequence of this lapse eventually resulted in death and dishonour to the illustrious race of the Kurus.

The wise man took it upon himself to forbid Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana from indulging in Adharma from time to time.

Despite having moral differences, he never once severed his ties with the Kurus or his motherland. The testimony of his loyalty lies in the fact that he accompanied Dhritarashtra, Gandhari and Kunti when they retired to the forest post war.

The character of Vidura is a sterling example of a fearless, unbiased man who earned the esteem of his friends and foes with poise and panache. Those of us who beg to differ on a subject or would like to take objection to something unethical can do well to look up to Vidura for guidance to differ with deference.