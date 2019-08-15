Life is not fair- thank God

Each time we come across a challenge or hardship we begin comparing our situation with that of someone else and opine that life is not fair. Years back, I was negotiating leave with my manager and got disappointed when he flatly refused to grant leave. For the next few hours I kept resenting how my senior had been permitted to go on a longer leave. Only later I heard that he had gone for an aggressive treatment for cancer. It took me days to get out of the guilt as to how I had moped over someone else getting leave instead of finding out why. I had no leave but enjoyed good health.

Usually, whatever happens may benefit some and disturb others. Not all of us are blessed with the wisdom to reflect on, and find the good in it, so we do the easiest thing to do, which is blaming self, others, or God, or all together. What we fail to understand is that in reality, the difference is in the way we perceive things. It is one event or one incident, but two or

more different perspectives.

I strongly believe that life is God-given. When something seems bad to us, it does not mean there is nothing good in it. God is the master of all; he is fair to all. It is the smallness of one’s mind that makes one think narrowly and conclude that God is good to someone else and unfair to him or her, whereas He is all the time the benevolent Master and working on doing something more beautiful in place of merely fair.

So then, all we need to do in rough times, is ponder over what we can do to make the situation better and work on it to the best of my strengths, and then give it into His hands and wait in hope that it will turn better and in our favour, and almost always, it does. That is when we can happily thank God that life is not merely fair but better than that.