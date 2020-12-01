Way to live 

Our innate wealth of self-confidence emanates from our glorious history. Our sense of responsibility to lead the consciousness of the world towards universal welfare and real liberation results from our spiritual realisation and, these two are our greatest weapons

To adorn every individual across the world with these twin tools, we need to work at strengthening our time-tested indigenous education system. Its depths of hibernation, extent of suppression and intensity of neglecting can be measured from the fact that even after more than seven decades of independence we have yet not been able to prepare proper ground and establish it at its right place.

Day in and day out we see such instances among ourselves, in our own midst, where laughing at our own local traditions and local languages is passed as kosher behaviour.

Perhaps we have forgotten that no one values the one who doesn’t value oneself. Our own cultural heritage must be valued and seen to be valued by ourselves. The treasure of our content available in Sanskrit as well as in other Indian language is immense. If we can pool the diverse knowledge which local, regional and family traditions have been carrying since aeons, then our knowledge base about ‘how to live life’ adds up to become really infinite.

We are witnessing on a daily basis, how the whole world is gearing up to see value in yoga, Ayurveda and Sanskrit. It’s high time that we begin to value it ourselves.

Indic spiritual vision is not based on any set of precepts or teachings, quite the contrary all universal teaching and precepts which the rest of the civilizations of the world have witnessed ever maybe found to have been discussed at one point or the other in the vast Sanskrit literature. The Mahabharata famously declared thousands of years back that “all endeavours covering the entire gamut of human behaviour which are here, may be found elsewhere too but, what is not here is nowhere.” This assertion was made through seer Vaishampayana to king Janamejaya long back but it holds true to this day.

Indic spiritual vision is based on reality which sees whole existence wrapped in same single consciousness from which it emanates too. Considering everyone our own comes naturally to Indians. We are best placed to help the contemporary bewildered world to discover its right way to live life.