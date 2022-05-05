Where and how

The ones who have experienced transcendence during meditation, can’t forget the peaceful experience standing out among all other sense perceived experiences in life. Has anyone wondered where that happens? There will definitely be a few who would reiterate that regular practice of meditation has made their life so much meaningful that it can’t be compared to material possessions. And, among the ones who are initiated into meditation through a guru, there can be none who hasn’t experienced transcendence even once, however, the level of transcendence mostly varies on account of individual’s past impressions, present openness and future discipline. You may have comprehended one or the other meaning of the adjectives ‘past impression’ and ‘present openness’ but you may have wondered about visualisation as well as, role of ‘future discipline’ in present experience.

‘Future discipline’ indicates total attention in the present that emanates from the unflinching strong determination and intention which may have been absent in the individual concerned ‘in the past’. We term it ‘future discipline’ for the sake of bringing about clarity most emphatically so as to bring about change in consciousness in the present itself. Sages and scientists; the knowers of ‘time’ agree that time is a mental construct, so how can we say that past and future are not mental constructs? How can we say the meanings of words are fixed and not contextual and momentary?

Suppose someone becomes totally attentive, then that one will require no words to listen and no words to tell. When one becomes the evidence of such a communication, one may understand the value of transcendence, discipline and obedience. Such attainment is possible only through total discipline and total obedience in the present. That is why we say ‘future discipline’. Does it make any sense to you in the present? Or, you are roaming in the past to look for its meaning, purport, context etc to fix the same? Where are you fixing or finding it?

The meanings are not there in the words. Words are just means, media or conduits. Find the ones who are full of life/meaning and not the words alone. You may wonder where and how to find them?