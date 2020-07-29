After breast cancer, prosthesis help

It is estimated that in the year 2020, 2,05,424 women will be affected by breast cancer making it the most common malignancy among women. One in 29 females will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, with the highest-burden in metropolitan cities. Mastectomy (removal of breast) is a common surgical procedure performed in patients diagnosed with breast cancer. It leads to major mental illnesses and affects women’s self-image. Women feel a loss of femininity leading to anxiety and depression. They avoid going out and socializing. Rehabilitation post-mastectomy help restore women’s health.

Breast prosthesis is an artificial breast form worn externally. It is an effective alternative for patient not opting reconstruction. Breast prosthesis form fits in a bra cup with or without a bra pocket resembling the natural shape of breast. Mastectomy bras are available with a pocket to hold the prosthesis in place.

Breast prostheses not only enhance appearance but also resolve musculoskeletal issues following mastectomy. They improve balance, posture and shoulder drop that can occur due to the imbalance of weight that comes from having one breast. A well-fitted bra and breast prosthesis will also help restore self-confidence and a sense of well-being. Breast forms can also be used in patients who have undergone breast conservation surgery to regain breast symmetry

In India less than half the women undergoing mastectomy use breast prosthesis. While few women may not like the idea of having an artificial breast and feel uncomfortable, others are not aware of its availability or sale and feel embarrassed to ask their doctor or nurses about it. Factors limiting usage of the prosthesis are – age, education, cost and maintenance. Young women, especially from urban areas are well motivated about the usage of external prosthesis compared to elder women from rural areas who lack motivation and awareness. They find it unnecessary.

Breast prostheses are available in different shapes (triangles/ teardrop/circular), sizes (shallow/full), weights, skin tone and materials. Most breast prostheses are made from soft silicone gel resembling the opposite breast in shape, size and weight. Light-weight silicone prosthesis is also being manufactured now. The outer surface of this prosthesis commonly includes a nipple outline. Silicone forms are expensive (Rs 4,000 – Rs 15,000) but non-silicone breast prosthesis are lightweight, Less expensive(Rs 500-2000) made of foam or fiberfill. These can be worn comfortably at home while performing day to day activities.

Knitted or crocheted prosthesis is made of good quality washable cotton yarn filled with fibre fill. They are soft, lightweight, comfortable and handmade. Women can learn to make their own knitted prosthesis of desired size and shape by attending a few workshops. Prosthetic nipples are also available in different sizes which can be stuck onto the breast forms.

Soft, lightweight breast prosthesis can be worn from right after the surgery while silicone breast forms can be worn six to eight weeks after surgery once the wound is well healed.

Post-mastectomy bras with breast prosthesis are available at surgical supply and lingerie stores. They can even be purchased over the internet according to the bra size. Several brands of post-mastectomy products are available in India. Light foam prosthesis with bra is sold by Canfem, Marks and spencers, Ben comm and Sona to name a few. Lightweight silicone prosthesis is sold by Poorti and Amoena.

Saaisha India foundation which is associated with Kitted knockers in USA provides knitted prosthesis free of cost to breast cancer survivors. Win over cancer is another foundation providing free of cost prosthesis. Links are given below -

Breast prosthesis related products availability has now improved significantly compared to the past in India. Cost-effective comfortable prosthesis are now available. Women should be educated well by the doctor as well as a breast care specialist nurse before and after breast surgery about the positive impact of wearing a breast prosthesis and encourage its usage.

(The writer is a breast Oncosurgeon at Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Bengaluru)