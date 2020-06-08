Centre must treat states as equal partners, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gives interesting insights into how the states and the Centre have so far tackled the spread of COVID-19. He rues that the states got just a 4-hour notice before the Centre imposed the lockdown. The Centre’s interaction with the states should be more meaningful, and it should treat states as equal partners in the federal structure, Gehlot tells DH’s Chaitanya Gudipaty in an interview. Excerpts:

Revival of the economy is a concern for many states. How does Rajasthan plan to do that?

The state government will take all concrete steps to revive industrial units and create a conducive environment for entrepreneurial activities in Rajasthan. We will always be found to be handholding trade, industries, service sector, real estate, farm sector and all other sectors. That will help speed up the economic growth of the state. Employment generation is one of the top-most priorities of the state government. We will come out with policies realigned to the needs of different sectors.

The Yogi Adityanath government is mulling a policy that will require other states to seek permission from it before hiring workers from UP. What are your views on that? Do you intend to plan a migrant worker policy on similar lines?

Though we have not got the details of any such policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, India being a free country governed by constitutional provisions, no restrictions can be imposed on anybody to seek employment outside one’s state. This sort of restriction will not stand the test of legality. From the standpoint of pragmatism also, this will be counter-productive and result in chaos.

Without imposing any restrictions, our government will ensure that those of the migrant workers who wish to seek employment in Rajasthan get suitable employment here itself. For this, the state has launched an online employment exchange with special emphasis on migrant workers.

Your Bhilwara model was a big success. Why was it not replicated across the state? Why are results so different in Bhilwara and in the rest of Rajasthan?

The essence of Bhilwara Model is ruthless containment, strict compliance with the curfew and screening of the total population of the district. The same model has been applied in the whole state, wherever coronavirus hotspots emerged. This is also to be understood that each place has a different geography, population density and other variations.

Yet another strategy to increase the number of coronavirus tests done has resulted in the number of positive cases going up. As of June 3, the number of active cases was 2,766 and the cases recovered 6,506. The situation is being managed effectively.

Your comment on the Centre’s handling of the pandemic and the response of other states to it. Any particular state you want to single out for effectively responding to the situation?

The Centre and all the state governments are doing their best to fight the pandemic. At this juncture, it is not appropriate to judge others. There is always room for improvement and more so when we look back and think that a particular situation could have been handled in a different way.

How much are the states being involved in decision-making on COVID-19 by the Centre? Why is there an opposition versus ruling party tussle on the pandemic?

There are some interactions happening at various official levels between the Union government and Rajasthan. In addition, there have been a couple of PM’s video conferences with CMs. As and when required, we write to the Union government on issues we deem fit. Lockdown 1.0 was imposed abruptly by the Union government with a notice of four hours only. This has resulted in chaos for migrants, including labourers, which was avoidable. No consultation with states happened before the announcement of the economic package by the central government. So, we feel that the interaction should be more meaningful, treating states as equal partners in the federal structure.

When is the leadership crisis in Congress going to end and how? Why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi want to come back as Congress chief?

There is no leadership crisis in Congress. Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji are consensus leaders of Congress who enjoy people’s support throughout India. Rahul-ji gave up his post taking moral responsibility for Congress’ performance at some point. This is not reluctance but an example to be followed by others. It is between the party and Rahul-ji as to what role he wishes to play at what

point in time. But his vision and energy are a source of great hope for this country.

Why is the relatively younger generation of leaders in Congress restless? Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Sachin Pilot’s discomfort with you is also talked about.

Mostly, it is the media which blows things out of proportion. For somebody to have political aspiration is valid and quite understandable. Except for the unfortunate happenings in Madhya Pradesh, Congress is united and committed to serving the nation to the best of its abilities. History bears witness to this. All the parties have a synergy of experience of old leaders and energy of young leaders.

There is no turf war and issues are addressed in a democratic spirit as and when they come up.