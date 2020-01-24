Controversy over Sai Baba’s janmabhoomi, prakatbhoomi, karmabhoomi

More than a century after Sai Baba passed away, a controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the mystical saint's 'janmabhoomi', 'prakatbhoomi' and 'karmabhoomi'!

Sai Baba's epigrams 'sabka malik ek' (There is only one god) and 'Look to me, and I shall look to you' are popular across India and the globe. Because of his message of communal harmony, the saint or fakir has following across religions, countries and continents.

Two towns -- Shirdi in Rahata tehsil of Ahmednagar in Western Maharashtra and Pathri in Parbhani, Marathwada -- have now locked horns over the issue. And so have two trusts -- Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) of Shirdi and Shri Sai Smarak Samiti Trust (SSSST) of Pathri. Shirdi and Pathri are separated by 250-odd kilometers.

Even as Shirdi and Pathri fight it out, the people of Dhupkheda of Paithan tehsil of Aurangabad, somewhere in between these two places, have claimed that Sai Baba was spotted there first and it was his 'prakatbhoomi.' This is one issue with many knots -- spiritual, religious and economic.

The date and place of birth of Sai Baba remain disputable. Sai Baba died on October 15, 1918, on Vijayadashami, in Shirdi, where he spent most of his lifetime. But the claim that he was born in Pathri has gained currency. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his recent Marathwada tour, announced a Rs 100 crore grant for development of Pathri as ‘Sai Janmasthan’.

However, immediately, the people of Shirdi were up in arms, holding a day-long bandh and forcing the Maharashtra government to intervene in the matter. Thackeray called a meeting and calmed tempers. The Rs 100 crore grant stays but it will be for ‘Pathri Pilgrimage Development Plan.’

"Shirdi was Sai Baba's karmabhoomi," says BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, a six-time MLA from Shirdi.

On Monday, when Thackeray held the meeting, more than 40 representatives from Shirdi were present. In the meeting, SSST CEO Deepak Muglikar, an IAS officer was present. But none from Pathri.

The word "janmasthan" was dropped. "It was a positive meeting," said Vikhe-Patil. "The issue has been resolved," said Sadashiv Lokhande, Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi. NCP MLC Abdullah Khan Durrani, popularly known as Babajani Durrani, who is from Pathri said his town’s claim still remains.

In 2016, President Ram Nath Kovind, who was then governor of Bihar, had visited Pathri. Then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is now leader of the Opposition, had mooted the development plan for Pathri, following demands of the locals. "We have documents to prove that Sai Baba was born in Pathri," said Durrani. People from Pathri are in possession of 29 documents and exhibits.

Locals in Pathri, too, have strong sentiments. "Grant or no grant, the fact that Sai Baba was born in Pathri does not change," said Hitesh Upadhyay, a Parbhani-based farmer. "We were aware of this, but now the entire country knows...Let people decide where they want to go -- Pathri or Shirdi," he said.

In a related development, residents of Dhupkheda passed a resolution for infrastructure development and demanded Rs 50 crore from the government. "Sai Baba's biography mentions Dhupkheda as 'prakatbhoomi'. In fact, Chand Patel, who took Sai Baba to Shirdi, was from Dhupkheda. From Shirdi, Sai Baba never returned," said Sarpanch Kailas Wagchoure.

Durrani suggests that the Maharashtra government must commission a study to ascertain the details and set the record straight. "The gazetteer has mentioned that Sai Baba was born in Pathri. Let people decide where they want to go," he said.

Very little is known of Sai Baba's origin, but it is believed that he was born Haribhau Bhusari in Pathri, according to the saint's close follower Mahalsapati Nagre, who was a local priest and contemporary. Sai Baba arrived in Ahmednagar when he was around 16 and stayed there for three years and then ‘disappeared’ for a time. He returned to Shirdi permanently in 1858. Mahalsapati welcomed him saying "Aao, Sai" (come, Sai), and he came to be known as Sai Baba.

The official website of Parbhani district states: "In 1970s, a field research established that Sai Baba was born in Pathri village. Sri Sai Smarak Samiti (Sai memorial committee) was then formed in Pathri. A committee purchased land for temple on site of Sai Baba’s house and construction of the temple was started in 1994. In 1999, the temple was inaugurated to the public (sic)."

The claim that Sai Baba was born in Pathri village is also based on a reference made in the eighth edition of “Shri Sai Charitra", a publication brought by the Sai Sansthan between 1972 and 1976 and printed in multiple languages. So far, the Sai Sansthan has brought out 36 editions of “Shri Sai Charitra”.

Today, on average, over 25,000 people visit the Shirdi temple. On days of religious importance, the crowd swells to over one lakh. On the other hand, around 2,000 people visit the Pathri temple daily. In 2019, the Shirdi trust got donations of about Rs 287 crore, up from Rs 285 crore in 2018.

"The temple has huge reserves and locals feel that if Pathri sees similar development, the importance of Shirdi would reduce. It would have an overall impact on the economy of Shirdi," sources said.

In the past, too, there have been controversies over Sai Baba. Around a decade ago, there was a debate whether he was born a Hindu or a Muslim.