'In 2017, BJP ‘stole’ Goa election. TMC will ensure it doesn’t happen again'

Mahua Moitra has emerged as a fiery opposition MP in the Lok Sabha. Now, she’s taking on the BJP in Goa as she leads Trinamool Congress’ charge for the Assembly elections there, scheduled for February 14. Mahua tells DH’s Mohammed Safi Shamsi that although it’s new to Goa, TMC is emerging as a credible alternative to the BJP there.

What made Trinamool to spread its wings all the way to Goa? What are your expectations?

It is a national necessity that Trinamool comes to Goa because Mamata Banerjee has emerged as the only consistent fighter against the BJP and against the divisive politics of the Modi-Shah regime. In Goa, we have to give an alternative to people who don’t want the BJP. In 2017, the people of Goa voted for the Congress and gave them 17 seats. But despite having more seats than the BJP, the Congress was unable to form the government. We cannot leave it to the Congress to do the same thing this time. So, we wanted to give the people of Goa a credible alternative to form a government, which is why it was a necessity that we went to Goa.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi meets senior leaders on Goa polls, to hold discussion with state leaders on Tuesday

In a span of three months, we have made a huge dent in the political fabric of Goa. We are really emerging as a credible alternative to the BJP. The rest is up to the people of Goa.

You took over the party’s charge in Goa in November, and elections are only a few weeks away. Do you think you have sufficient time to build a support base and take on the BJP?

There is a saying in Hindi, jahan aank khuli wahin se subah shuru. In Goa, the last time, the government was not decided by the people. The government was decided by politicians after the actual vote took place. People had voted (on) 17 seats for the Congress, but politicians did ‘buying’ and ‘selling’ of MLAs after the vote and formed the government. We have come well in time to prevent something like that from happening.

Second, studies have shown that the majority of people make up their minds on who they will vote for in the last 72 hours before polling. We have come here on the back of our resounding success in Bengal and on the back of Mamata Banerjee’s fight against the BJP. It would have been better if we had gone to Goa earlier, but there’s no point looking at the past. We are here now, and we are progressing in leaps and bounds, and that’s why we believe we are amply justified in coming here.

What’s your take on the Uttar Pradesh elections. Who do you think is more in sync with voters — Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati or Priyanka Gandhi?

I am not an expert on UP. All I can say is that Yogi Adityanath is perhaps one of the most dangerous, divisive figures in the history of India. So, it would be a great shame if a man like that, and after the history of the last five years in UP, is brought back to power. I hope the people of UP will vote in the right manner and vote his government out.

Is Priyanka Gandhi going to make a difference in UP?

I cannot comment.

Covid has affected all spheres of life. How is it affecting politics?

As we know, in UP, big rallies have been banned. Already, we have put all Covid protocols in place in our rallies in Goa, and it depends on the state government’s moves. But as of now, we have put all Covid protocols in place and obviously, our first duty at this time is to stand with the people. For example, as an MP, it is important that I stand with the people of my constituency in arranging healthcare and all that. I think it’s the duty of every political person and every government to fight against Covid first. Life doesn’t stop, but we have to make sure that we do it the right way.

You have been part of the joint committee on the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill. What impact will this legislation on privacy have on the lives of individuals and on businesses?

Trinamool Congress — Derek O’Brien and I — has given a dissent note on this Bill. The PDP Bill has got very wide-ranging exceptions for the government, and the government can pretty much do anything. We can turn into an Orwellian State. Every single freedom that any individual has with regard to data privacy, when it comes to the government, that right does not apply. So, unfortunately, even with this PDP Bill, for which we have been waiting for so long, the government has the right to snoop on everybody.

You have been an aggressive voice during debates in Parliament. This has been appreciated. Who among your colleagues in Parliament, across parties, puts across their message as strongly?

There are very good orators in Parliament. There are very good orators who speak in Hindi. There are orators cutting across party lines. In Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha from RJD, who has spoken very passionately about Covid mismanagement and how, as a nation, we should be ashamed of not being able to provide dignity in death, stands out. In Rajya Sabha, we have somebody new like John Brittas of the CPM, who also spoke on the rot in the judiciary and the dynastic thing in the judiciary. In the Lok Sabha, there are many good speakers. You have Prof. Saugata Roy from our party. You have Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari of Congress. You have Ravneet Bittu, who I would consider most wonderful, passionate about the farm laws. Pinaki Mishra from the BJD on anything legal. So, there are many good speakers.

People feel, however, that you lose your temper very fast. To common readers and viewers, it could appear as arrogance. Does that worry you?

It doesn’t worry me. But, obviously, it’s something I could work on. I am trying to be better at it. I still have a long way to go.

What’s your best achievement in your political career so far?

I think my best achievement has been fighting these last 13 years and getting to be a Member of Parliament without compromising on my basic principles. When you enter politics, everyone tells you that to succeed, you have to do this, you have to do that. I have realised that I don’t need to do anything that I don’t want to. And if you are strong enough to stay with your beliefs and principles, it’s always possible to succeed.