Raining memories in monsoon

It was always a joy to make a paper boat and set it afloat in the rainwater flowing through the yard and watch it sail a short distance without sinking. On our way to school, we took pleasure in seeing the small streams and water falls, which were our own versions of Jog Falls. We drew water from the well as there was no running water in our government quarters. In summer, the water level would drop, requiring us to wake up early in the morning to fill the big copper pot. When it rained heavily, we would collect the water that fell from the roof tiles. During incessant rains, even drawing water from the well required an umbrella. While walking on the road, we would tilt our umbrellas to shield ourselves to avoid getting splashed by speeding vehicles.