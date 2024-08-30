Raining memories in monsoon

As the heavy rains now lash the coastal and Malnad areas, I am reminded of my childhood and early years at work. Some five decades ago, it was not news at all when the rains poured steadily from June to September. With our father being a health officer, transfers were a regular part of our lives, and we often experienced such torrential rains in Kodagu and the undivided Dakshina Kannada district.
An umbrella—quite a large one, not the compact two- or three-fold versions of today—was a must whenever we stepped out of the house. Anyone caught in the rain without one was considered foolish. As a small boy, I would diligently bring the umbrella back home without forgetting it anywhere. But as I grew older and reached college, I started leaving it behind in shops or buses. Even now, it is not unusual to forget like that!
No matter how much it rained, we seldom cursed the rain god, awe often to today. There was no practice of declaring school holidays in advance. Faithfully, we’d go to school, fully drenched. Shivering in our class rooms, we eagerly awaited that one ‘notice’ the school attender would bring from the headmaster’s office. Even before the teacher finished reading it, we were already on our way back home, getting wet again. How can one describe the happiness of enjoying hot coffee at home amidst heavy rains outside?
It was always a joy to make a paper boat and set it afloat in the rainwater flowing through the yard and watch it sail a short distance without sinking. On our way to school, we took pleasure in seeing the small streams and water falls, which were our own versions of Jog Falls. We drew water from the well as there was no running water in our government quarters. In summer, the water level would drop, requiring us to wake up early in the morning to fill the big copper pot. When it rained heavily, we would collect the water that fell from the roof tiles. During incessant rains, even drawing water from the well required an umbrella. While walking on the road, we would tilt our umbrellas to shield ourselves to avoid getting splashed by speeding vehicles.
The experience was quite different when I started working. Though we were often fully drenched on many rainy days, we had to work the full day since there were no holidays like in schools. Dark-coloured old clothes were our go-to attire during the rainy season. Leather sandals, shoes, and belts were a strict no during that time. When the rainy season ended, we would apply sesame oil to all our leather items to preserve them.
Times have changed. Flooded roads are quite common now. But instead of finding solutions, cursing the rain god seems to be the easiest remedy.