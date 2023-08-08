Recalling India’s 10 best parliamentarians

1. India’s pre-eminent freedom fighter and first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru respected parliament so greatly that he not only attended punctually and sat through Question Hour regularly, but even had a microphone installed in his office to listen to the debates when he could not be physically present in parliament.

In November 1962, on the demand of the Opposition, Nehru convened a special session of parliament to debate the ongoing 1962 India-China war. In another context, Nehru’s statement: “Even a member of my own party must be suspended for conduct unbecoming of a member,” was appreciatively quoted by BJP leader Arun Jaitley in 2006. Nehruvian parliamentary democracy allowed Opposition leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to shine.