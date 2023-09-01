Reckless criminalisation, weak safeguards

For instance, if skin and hair are found in a farm or meat suspected to be that of a wild animal is found in a house, the provisions discussed above empower the officials to arrest all the inhabitants, whether or not they had hunted the animal. Co-habitants and co-passengers have suffered ordeals merely because of the presence of trophies and animal articles. While deviating from the ‘harm principle’ (discussed earlier) may be justified when possession is criminalised with regard to dangerous substances such as deadly explosives, etc., it is injudicious and unfair to adopt such a stringent approach with regard to innocuous substances which are commonly found and do not conclusively indicate wrongdoing.