Reviving the sense of wonder

As children, we are born with a natural sense of awe, but as we age, the feeling of wonderment is lost in the midst of our hyper technocentric life. Rachel Carson in her book Silent Spring writes, “If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life”.
If only we pass to inhale the fresh fragrance of the mornings, observe the lilting calls of birds, the skeleton of a fallen leaf, the busy-body squirrels or the labours of ant colony, the grandeur of nature would fill our minds with veneration and humility. Reawakening the sense of wonder is therapeutic to the feelings of loneliness and boredom. Just like gratitude and curiosity, the sense of awe can leave us feeling inspired, energised and spiritually fulfilled.
The more you wander, the more you wonder, the saying goes. Whenever I feel I have travelled a great deal, another hidden gem pops up in social media exposing my naivety.
The architectural wonders of our ancient world, our ancestors’ craftmanship, dedication and their knowledge about celestial wonders leave me awe-struck of our rich cultural heritage and its magnificence. Importantly, travelling brings about new perspectives, a global mindset, a new way of seeing the old, and a new kinship with all the people of the earth and broadens the horizon of the mind. A heightened sense of wonderment can stimulate the production of endorphins in the body creating a natural subtle trigger for internal happiness.
Wonder is everywhere, be it watching the migration of the birds, the relentless crashing of the waves on the shores, the first smile of the child, the dazzle of the million stars in the night sky, the dance of gathering storm clouds, Sun glistening on the mountains, wind blowing through the rice fields or the crescent moon floating like a boat in the sky, the list is endless. Exploring the natural and man-made wonders is not only beautiful experience but also infinitely healing and joy would roll in like waves. Helen Keller, who grew up deprived of sight, hearing, and speech, has the last word when she says, “Everything has its wonders, even darkness and silence.”