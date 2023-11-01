Reviving the sense of wonder

Wonder is everywhere, be it watching the migration of the birds, the relentless crashing of the waves on the shores, the first smile of the child, the dazzle of the million stars in the night sky, the dance of gathering storm clouds, Sun glistening on the mountains, wind blowing through the rice fields or the crescent moon floating like a boat in the sky, the list is endless. Exploring the natural and man-made wonders is not only beautiful experience but also infinitely healing and joy would roll in like waves. Helen Keller, who grew up deprived of sight, hearing, and speech, has the last word when she says, “Everything has its wonders, even darkness and silence.”