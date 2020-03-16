Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

As we disembark at Paro airport-Bhutan,” You are our guests, not mere tourists”, read a colourful hoarding with the king and the queen of the land smiling at us. Please do not pollute our mountains by littering warned our guide as we stood around him awestruck at the beauty of the surrounding cloud-laden mountain range.

“Maani Dugkhors” are rotating Buddhist spiritual drums present in all sizes and colours, spinning a positive feeling in the mountain land of rivers, cascading rice fields and apple trees.

Legend has it that in the 8th C Guru Padmasambhava arrived from Tibet riding a tigress to the famous Taktshang monastery called the ‘Tiger’s nest’ at Paro.

He meditated for three years, three months, three weeks, three days and three hours to attain enlightenment. The climb to the monastery is close two hours, with steep steps from the base camp.

For those who are not confident enough to accept the challenge, there is so much more to explore in this landlocked country situated in between Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim. For the locals ‘happiness’ is an idea that runs land and life.

The roads are signal-free with no traffic snarls and violations even in city limits. Smooth drives merge to the National Highways in the land of the peaceful dragons. Rivers Raidak and Paro chuu seem to follow us everywhere.

Almost 70% of Bhutan consists of forest areas, allowing greenery to absorb carbon-di-oxide emissions. On reaching Thimpu, 60 metre, gold-plated statue of the Shakyamni Buddha is positioned across the valley. This mammoth statue brings peace and happiness to the whole world boasted our guide.

Thimpu’s post office offered a unique experience.

The office is replete with galleries that trace the history of the postal service in an interactive museum,a gift shop and cafeteria. Until 1955 with no motorable roads, runners carried mail for the royalty to and fro through the tough terrain. By 1961, when Bhutan ended its self-imposed isolation from the rest of the world, a postal department was established for improved communication.

At Thimpu PO one can make personal stamps with one’s favourite picture right out of the mobile and use them up for sending picture postcards to near and dear ones.

In Bhutan, the traditional alchohol brew Ara is fermented from rice and millets and is are freely available. While archery is the national sport played in traditional Bhutanese costume, the national animal Takin merrily grazes in preserved areas.

For culinary adventures, an order of Ema Datshi—a spicy hot recipe of red chillies and rice would be a tasty choice. Pick up ‘Gho’ the national dress for guys and ‘Kera’ for gals.

Tied up around the waist like a lungi, a full-sleeved top would match the outfit. Museums and galleries are abundant in this land.Textiles of Yak wool are attractive.