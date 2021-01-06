Crime patrol

It was a casual get-together, of course! Not of friends, but on account of the daughters of the family visiting their parents.

Visiting parents during summer vacations is a favourite and one of the only destinations for many Indian women seeking relief. We, too, follow this ritual religiously.

About ten days had passed since my sisters-in-law had come home. My time was spent mostly in the kitchen, honing my culinary skills without any applause. Those were the days when crime serials held my attention more than movies or family dramas.

The entire house was a mess, with not only toys scattered, but also with chips packets and cold drink bottles strewn here and there. All the dustbins were jampacked, clothes-lines overloaded, washing machine tired, besides the non-ending chatter felt like the background music of some daily soap. Our five-room duplex seemed small. So many family members and they were visited by more family members.

My children were having a great time with their buas and cousins. My husband too was reminiscing the ‘old days’ with his sisters. My father and mother-in-law looked on lovingly at their children, enjoying every moment. My occasional instructions to get the household chores done on time boomeranged back to me. On the last day, the house witnessed a change. The time of departure was near. Gradually, things started finding their proper places, some in travelling bags and the rest in almirahs and drawers.

Time had flown pleasantly, despite the over-hectic schedule. Hearts were heavy, as parting time drew close. During the evening tea, my eldest sister-in-law said to my daughter, “Now, during vacations, you have to come to me. Don’t be dependent on anyone. Just get on the bus from here and we will pick you up in Delhi. The world is changing, girls are active and bold, you are smart and will easily manage. I don’t want to hear any excuses. Promise me that you will come.”

My daughter busy with her mobile just lifted a bit of her face up and replied grimly, ”Not possible Buaji, my mother will never let me travel alone. She watches all the episodes of Savdhan India and Crime Patrol religiously.”