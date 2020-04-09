Mugs, anyone?

As I look at our collection of mugs, I realise that even if I was to drink tea or coffee all day long, I would not be able to give every mug its chance. We collect mugs of every shape and size. Each has a story to tell. An old friend from Leeds told me that whenever she offers a cup of tea to a guest, she also offers them the choice of their mug. She gave me one with “Pride and Prejudice” written on it and I confess that I am both proud of owning it and prejudiced against offering it to anyone else. Another favourite of mine is one which says, “To the best sister in the world.” I drink from that on days when I need a pick-me-up! Recently two young ladies came to visit me and when I brought out three mugs on a tray and held it out, one of them asked, “Is there a favourite one of yours to avoid?” That is the voice of a mug lover!

My neighbour has a few mugs she treasures. Each time she hands over one of them to a visitor, she is on tenterhooks till the tea is drunk and all is well with the mug. Alas, I was not so lucky with a favoured mug. It chipped at the lip and sits there looking forlorn. But all is not lost. Chipped and handle-less mugs can be used as toothbrush holders, pencil and pen receptacles and even as plant holders.

Recently we have plunged into creating messages on mugs for every occasion and for every person. I decided to mark our daughter’s wedding anniversary by giving her and her husband mugs with half a message on each. Seen together it would be complete. For another daughter, we decided to play it safe with the Renoir and Buddha designed mugs. The beautiful mugs are decorating the top of their bookshelf. My husband got a Van Gogh mug from the Metropolitan Museum as a gift for our son. Since he is attached to his own mug, we wondered....But next morning, lo! It was sitting smugly in the dishwasher.

The young men at the store where we go to get these fanciful mugs created, were at first intrigued and are now delighted. When I got one for my sister with her and her darling grandson, they nodded approvingly. Sometimes I wonder if they will start providing other customers with an album of mug-ideas much like our cake- shop does!