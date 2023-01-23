Symptoms by the book

Symptoms by the book

Until my retirement from work, I frequently visited the British Council Library

C V Sukumarn
C V Sukumarn,
  • Jan 23 2023, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 04:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Warm saltwater gargling is a tried-and-tested home remedy for sore throats that had troubled me once, at times causing my voice to drop to a scratchy whisper. For all my effort to be free from it, the ailment continued to plague me like the barnacles that remain doggedly encrusted on a boat’s hull. The treatment prescribed by the family physician was also ineffective, providing only brief relief. Recalling the words of Robert Burton, "What cannot be cured should be endured," I stopped thinking all about it until one day, when I was glancing through the newspaper, a report that caught my eye robbed me of my peace of mind. It said a persistent wound or sore throat could be a symptom of cancer and should not be ignored.

Until my retirement from work, I frequently visited the British Council Library. The library was close to my office, and during lunch break, after a quick meal, I would rush there. I would visit the place with the same regularity that a believer would visit a place of worship.

One day, as I entered it, I noticed that a portion of the library was shared out for a book exhibition. The library often hosted book exhibitions on its premises. Books on various subjects—literature, history, philosophy, and science—found their way to the exhibitions. They were medical books this time. There were several books on cancer, which affected different parts of the body. Yes, there was a tome on throat cancer with myriad illustrations. This would explain my sore throat, I told myself as I opened it expectantly. I poured over the book. As I turned the pages, each one seemed to suggest, to my disquiet, that I had all the symptoms of throat cancer. I returned to my office with gloom writ large on my face. 

On my way back home, I made for the doctor. Rather desolately, I told him about my library visit and the medical book exhibition. He smiled and said, "Look, don’t be a fool. You don’t know anything about cancer. Those books are meant for medical students and doctors, not for laymen. And don't get worked up over newspaper reports."

From the look of despondency on my face, the doctor must have inferred that I was not convinced. So he asked me to go to the cancer detection centre on Pedder Road in South Mumbai to clear my doubts, and he also gave me a referral letter.

At the cancer centre, the oncologist, after thoroughly examining my throat, said, "No cancer. This is an acute case of tonsillitis. The tonsils have become sore and swollen. Take them out."

I breathed a great sigh of relief. I thanked the friendly doctor profusely for dispelling the fear I had harboured for years.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
library
Opinion

What's Brewing

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

 