When ace professors teach law

I was unemployed after graduation and was visiting several libraries and reading rooms to go through various newspapers and magazines in search of job opportunities. The Indian Institute of World Culture on BP Wadia Road in Basavanagudi attracted my attention. I started visiting it daily in the evening.

My visit served two purposes. One, the reading of newspapers and magazines in the evening; second, attending music programs and lectures on various subjects conducted by the Institute of World Culture at 6.30 pm. Subsequently, I got employed in the state government after passing the KPSC written examination.

I had started working in a government office after graduation. My brother advised me to join the LLB course in the evening college or the ICWA course in the morning session. I joined the three-year LLB course at the BMS evening Law College, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru as the timings suited me. I used to attend law classes, after the closure of my office work, between 6 pm to 9 pm covering three subjects in three hours. V Krishna Murthy was the principal of the Law College and was handling the subject “Law of Torts” very interestingly.

Professor Motaiah was teaching us the subject “Law of Crimes”. It was very interesting and always the lecture hall was filled with students. Sometimes extra chairs were needed to be arranged in the hall for accommodating the excess students. It was realised later that Professor Motaiah’s class attracted the students of other law colleges in the city, resulting in the entry of excess students.

One day, the professor was lecturing on the Indian Penal Code which brought pin-drop silence in the hall. At this moment, a student laughed. This made the professor send him out of the class for his indiscipline. This incident clearly showed the professor's seriousness. Such an event was never repeated in the class later.

Professor Venkata Krishnappa was teaching jurisprudence and Muhammadan law. He used to offer namaskar with both hands to the students when he entered the class, which was received respectfully. The students were eager to listen to the lecture delivered by him.

I studied for three years in this college learning the interesting subjects taught by various professors and obtaining the LLB degree. The experiences and activities that I participated in with my classmates and professors during my college days remain highly memorable.

