China eyes a chunk of Bhutan now

With its assertion of claim to Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in eastern Bhutan, China has laid bare its expansionist ambitions yet again. Hitherto, Beijing claimed territory in western and north-central Bhutan. It has now added a third chunk of territory to its border disputes with Bhutan. The Bhutanese government had sought a grant from the US-based Global Environment Facility for upgrading infrastructure in the wildlife sanctuary. China opposed its application, claiming it is disputed territory. Seeking to bolster its claim, Chinese officials said that the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary area is among the disputed territories that Chinese and Bhutanese officials have been discussing in negotiations to resolve their boundary disputes. Bhutan has shot down China’s claim. It has asserted that it exercises sovereignty over the Sakteng area and that this has never figured in talks between the two countries. Thimphu’s assertion underscores China’s expanding territorial ambitions in the Himalayas as well as its disingenuousness. Bhutan must stand firm; else, China will sense weakness and demand more from it.

China’s new claims in Bhutan are of concern to India for several reasons. For one, Bhutan is a friend and any undermining of its territorial sovereignty has to be taken seriously by Delhi. Importantly, the Sakteng sanctuary adjoins Arunachal Pradesh, where China claims some 90,000 sq km of Indian territory. Tawang is close to the sanctuary. It is likely that China’s claim over the Sakteng sanctuary area is aimed at strengthening its access to Tawang in order to capture control over it in future. Since May, China has stealthily intruded and taken control of Indian territory. While its focus in recent months has been on the western sector, there have been intrusions in Sikkim and a build-up of Chinese forces near Arunachal, too. While engaging India in de-escalation talks relating to the western sector, China could be preparing for intrusions into Bhutan, Sikkim or Arunachal Pradesh.

The Narendra Modi government’s failure to respond early and robustly to China’s build-up of forces in Ladakh left India deeply vulnerable to a Chinese landgrab in the western sector. It must anticipate and act to defend the LAC’s eastern sector. India has been improving its border infrastructure and military capability in the eastern sector. However, plans to construct a road linking Lum La near Tawang with eastern Bhutan are yet to get Thimphu’s nod. The proposed road will speed up mobilisation of Indian troops to the border in the event of a Chinese assault on India but also should the PLA target eastern Bhutan. Delhi must work closely with Thimphu to keep the Chinese away.