G7 must pay heed to India’s 10-point plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the G7 summit at Hiroshima provided India an opportunity to focus the attention of the world’s richest nations on challenges faced by the Global South. The grouping comprises seven of the world’s most well-off countries, which tend to ignore the problems of the poor and developing countries. More often than not, G7 leaders have made grand pledges of aid to countries of the Global South, only to default on them once they return home. Yet, these very countries are quick to demand that the poor not default on repaying loans to western governments and banks. At Hiroshima, Modi did well to present a 10-point action plan, which could go a long way in changing and improving the way the world lives. The plan calls for curbing food wastage, de-politicisation of global fertiliser supply chains, promoting consumption of millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital healthcare, and building development models based on the needs of developing countries. Although India is not a member of the G7, it was invited by host Japan to participate in last week’s meeting. India’s voice at Hiroshima carried additional weight thanks to its current leadership of the G-20. G7 discussions and the communique were focused on China’s growing belligerence and Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, India was able to put sustainable living and related issues on its agenda.

Among the many bilateral meetings that Modi held on the sidelines of the G7 was that with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was the first time the two leaders met face-to-face since Russia invaded Ukraine. The meeting was important as India, unlike the G7, which has robustly supported Ukraine against Russia, has done a balancing act between the two countries. Indeed, Delhi’s deepening economic ties with Russia have helped the latter survive western sanctions. Following his meeting with Zelensky, Modi said that all countries should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member-states. Was it aimed at Russia or at China, which has occupied Indian-held territory in the Himalayas? Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to do “everything” to end the war in Ukraine. Does it signal an increased Indian diplomatic role in resolving the Ukraine crisis?

At a meeting of Quad leaders at Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on the grouping to listen to the voices of countries in the Indo-Pacific, including those in the ASEAN, South Asia and the Pacific Island states. This is a point that India should work on as it prepares to host the next Quad summit in 2024. An inclusive Quad will be in a stronger position to establish a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.