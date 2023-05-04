Ludhiana tragedy a wake-up call

The death of 11 persons, including a family of five, in Ludhiana due to inhalation of poisonous gas is an unfortunate mishap and points to the possibility of similar tragedies happening elsewhere, too. According to reports, the deaths happened after the victims inhaled toxic gases produced in a chemical reaction in an open sewer in the Giaspura area of the city. An investigation is on and the exact nature of the cause of the tragedy would be known only later. But the FIR says that “some people usually get rid of industrial waste by dumping it in sewage lines”.

The city has had problems in the past with untreated waste from various sources getting into the sewerage lines. The mixing of the waste and the contents of sewers leads to the production of toxic gases that are harmful to people’s health and cause fatalities.

The area where the mishap occurred has a large number of industrial units. It is also a hub of migrant labourers. As the gas started leaking, steps were taken to evacuate people and to deny access to the area.

Otherwise, the casualties would have been much higher. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also took quick steps to contain the situation. But the source of the leakage may not have been completely plugged and the dumping of waste in the sewers could still be going on. It is difficult to imagine that industrial units which did not have a scientific waste disposal system would be able to install one overnight. The municipal corporation and the district administration will have to deal with the situation and look for alternative plans. It is also necessary to fix responsibility for the gas leak and punish those guilty of wrong and illegal practices, negligence or callousness.

There are many other towns and cities in the country where industrial units or other sources of pollution are located in residential areas. It is not uncommon for waste from such units to get mixed with sewage water. Waste disposal systems in all cities are inefficient or inadequate, and sewers and drains are mostly old and badly maintained. Civic authorities and pollution control officials are often found wanting in taking steps to address the problem. There are systemic and financial and other reasons also for the failure. A few weeks ago, the fire in a garbage dump yard in Kochi had also produced toxic gases which affected the entire city. Civic authorities, urban planners and environmental experts will have to work together to put in place systems and processes which will ensure that such mishaps do not happen and the lives and health of people are safe.