Plastic ban is weakening

An evaluation of the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found that there are widespread violations of the ban across the country. The Union environment ministry had imposed the ban with effect from July 1; the CPCB exercise was a sort of stocktaking of its impact over four months. It detected over 4,000 violations in three days in about 20,000 inspections. It issued 2,900 challans, imposed fines worth about Rs 4.41 crore and seized 46 tonnes of SUP items. But all that could only be the tip of the iceberg. The ministry has said that many “retailers, wholesalers and factories engaged in manufacturing SUP items have been traced.”

There have been reports that the ban has started easing in many places and the banned items, especially plastic bags, have started coming back into the market. The ban was not new, but in the first few days there was an impression that this time it was serious. It was believed that the plastic items which were still being used would go out of circulation in a few days or weeks. But they are still being used and are seen not only in retail shops but in wholesale markets and commercial outlets also. People who had started using bags made of cloth or jute have started using plastic bags again because they are available. The government should take effective measures urgently so that the situation does not go back to the pre-July 1 scenario and the ban becomes a dead letter.

More inspections and stricter penalties may be needed but they cannot by themselves improve the situation. The government had notified the production, sale, stocking, distribution, import and usage of all SUP items from July 1. But production has not completely stopped and the supply chain is still active. The CPCB has instructed manufacturers to stop supply of raw materials to SUP producers. This must be strictly enforced. It is also important that there is adequate supply of affordable alternatives. Research into the use of bio-degradable alternatives should get greater attention. There should be more campaigns to deepen awareness and help people to overcome old habits. The ban on SUP should not be allowed to weaken.