Prove charges beyond reasonable doubt

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has figured in news in many parts of the country. The nationwide raids on its offices and the arrests of many of its leaders have again brought the focus on it and its activities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the searches at over 90 locations in 15 states and arrested over 100 people, including the chairman of the PFI, OMS Salam. This is the largest coordinated investigation of recent times and the agencies have claimed that they have seized digital devices, documents, weapons and cash, which are evidence of illegal, disruptive and even anti-national activities of the organisation. The raids are said to have been conducted after months of study and intelligence gathering. The PFI has claimed that the raids are illegal and no incriminating evidence has been found. Protests against the raids were held in some parts of the country, especially Kerala, where they turned violent in many places.

The PFI has been known for its militant activities and some of its leaders have been investigated and arrested for attacks, murders and other illegal activities. The attack on T J Joseph, a college teacher in Kerala, for alleged insult to the Prophet in 2010 had attracted national attention and revulsion. The PFI was formed in 2007 through the merger of National Democratic Front in Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu, after the central government banned the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was a radical Islamist movement that professed religious militancy. The PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), have been active for years and the SDPI has entered electoral politics, too. The rise of the PFI and the Islamist radicalism that is associated with it and the spread of Hindu radicalism in the country in the last many years have aided each other. Whatever be the political background of radicalism, violence, terrorism and other illegalities cannot be accepted and would call for strong State action.

The State has the responsibility to ensure fair investigation, produce evidence and corroborate its charges. The NIA has said that there is “evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing arms training and radicalising people to join banned organisations”. There is mention of even attempts to assassinate some top leaders of the country. These should be substantiated as per the best practices and processes of law. Otherwise, the raids and other actions will be considered as part of the government and ruling party’s anti-minority policies and campaign.