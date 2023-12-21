Shippers know the Suez is always a crisis waiting to happen

By Tim Culpan

Houthi attacks on civilian vessels, strategies to reroute ships, and the need for a 40-nation strong military alliance to guard 15 per cent of the world’s maritime traffic sounds like the kind of emergency that ought to bring trade to its knees. Yet, the Suez Canal has been here before. What’s more, the stretch of water joining Europe to the Indian Ocean will face such crises again and again, forcing shippers to be ready at any moment.

From its commencement in November 1869, the artificial waterway through Egypt has been at the center of drama. French mail ship Péluse had the ignominious honor of being the first to block the Suez Canal on the opening night of operations due to pilot error. Unlike its younger, and shorter, counterpart in Panama, this maritime highway has suffered almost exclusively from man-made troubles.

The first Suez Crisis kicked off in 1956 when Cairo decided to nationalize the canal and kick out foreign investors. Israel invaded, with the backing of France and Britain, and the waterway was shut for around six months. A decade later, the Six-Day War put it out of operation for eight years until a pause in hostilities between Israel and Egypt.

During that time, Asia-Europe trade returned to its 19th century pattern of taking the long path around southern Africa, or overland through India, Central Asia and the Middle East. Britain’s control of both routes was the primary reason it opposed construction of the Suez Canal in the first place, although the superpower finally relented when it became clear the project was going ahead anyway.

While the canal proper is 193 kilometers (120 miles), the 2,500-kilometer passage from the northern entrance at Port Said to the southeastern Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the Gulf of Aden, should be considered a single entity from a logistical and strategic perspective. That’s because the narrow Gulf of Suez opens out into the Red Sea before a 20-kilometer-wide pinch point at The Gate of Tears, as the Bab-el-Mandeb is also known. Once a vessel is at “the gate,” or in the Red Sea, there’s no escape, making it vulnerable to attack from anyone with a speedboat and machine guns, or missiles and drones.