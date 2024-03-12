Sisu on Sela Pass 

After a numbing night-long ordeal, we woke up and saw three-foot high snow on the road. The storm had stopped and all around was pure white snow, interspersed with a few trees. It was heaven on earth. Next morning, Indian Army soldiers who were on a routine patrol found us at around 11 am, blasted the rock away, and cleared the way for us. They also gave us pooris for breakfast. We were delighted to see them. We did not have an inkling that rescue could be so swift in a pre-mobile phone era. They brought an end to our 20-hour ordeal on a desolate mountain pass where we were left to brave the elements.