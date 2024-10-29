Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Skewed growth and deepening disparities

Skewed growth and deepening disparities

Inequalities in education, healthcare, nutrition, and digital access hinder prospects of equitable growth in India

Follow Us :

Neeraj Kumar
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 22:54 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us