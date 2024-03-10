Smoke and mirrors

In mulling over the book’s contents, I could not but help think about the significant parallels between the opium with botanical roots that Ghosh focuses on and today’s metaphorical opium, a digital version, the one that is rooted in information technology as exemplified by social media, AI and all things internet. What is different, however, is that while the disastrous effects of the botanical opium and its synthesized versions such as heroin, morphine and fentanyl have asserted themselves over a 300-year period, principally in China and India, a mirroring of these effects with virtual opium has occurred in just 30 years, not only in China but all of South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa. Using the latest AI techniques, synthesized versions of the virtual opium such as deep fakes are now entering and corrupting the information ecosphere. The opium merchants of yesteryear have been supplanted by the digital drug dealers of Silicon Valley in today’s society.